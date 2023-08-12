Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03, reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 64.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,078.78%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sientra updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sientra Stock Performance

Sientra stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. 382,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,519. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 71.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 65.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Stories

