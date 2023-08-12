Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Get Our Latest Report on SRRHF
Sierra Rutile Price Performance
About Sierra Rutile
Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It primarily produces natural rutile. The company holds interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone. Its products are used in paints, laminates, plastic pipes and packaging, inks, clothing, sunscreen, toothpaste, and the cosmetic industry, as well as aeronautics, medical implants, defense, and sporting goods applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sierra Rutile
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Rutile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Rutile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.