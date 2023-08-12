Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sierra Rutile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Sierra Rutile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRRHF

Sierra Rutile Price Performance

About Sierra Rutile

Shares of Sierra Rutile stock remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13. Sierra Rutile has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited engages in the multi-deposit mineral sands mining operations in the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North and South America. It primarily produces natural rutile. The company holds interest in the Sembehun project located in Moyamba district in Sierra Leone. Its products are used in paints, laminates, plastic pipes and packaging, inks, clothing, sunscreen, toothpaste, and the cosmetic industry, as well as aeronautics, medical implants, defense, and sporting goods applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Rutile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Rutile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.