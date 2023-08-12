Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in July

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the July 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver One Resources Price Performance

Shares of SLVRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 82,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,566. Silver One Resources has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

