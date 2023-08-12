Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces None Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Silver Spike Investment stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Silver Spike Investment has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

