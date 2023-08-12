Silver Spike Investment Corp. Plans None Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Friday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

NASDAQ SSIC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

