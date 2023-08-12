Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Releases Earnings Results

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Silver Spike Investment Trading Up 7.2 %
SSIC traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 13,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006. Silver Spike Investment has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.
Silver Spike Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silver Spike Investment from $8.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
Silver Spike Investment Company Profile
Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.
