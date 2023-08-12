Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance
VIPRF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Silver Viper Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.