Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Update

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the July 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Performance

VIPRF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.