Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09, reports. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.19 million.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$3.54 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of C$626.40 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.39.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

