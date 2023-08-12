SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 9.4%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.63. Approximately 647,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 355,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$979.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.28.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 66.22%. The firm had revenue of C$78.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.7794677 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

