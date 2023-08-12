Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.67

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $19.62. Simmons First National shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 370,395 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Simmons First National Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 21.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Simmons First National by 1,489.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

