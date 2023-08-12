Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 812,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.36 and a current ratio of 16.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.89. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Singular Genomics Systems

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer bought 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

