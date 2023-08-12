Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.24. 1,914,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

