Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

