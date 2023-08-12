SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
SLC Agrícola Price Performance
Shares of SLCJY remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.18.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
