SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of SLCJY remained flat at $8.71 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. SLC Agrícola has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $11.18.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

