Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$25.26. 406,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,124. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.55. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.66 and a 1 year high of C$29.75. The company has a market cap of C$877.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$225.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4563567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total value of C$71,469.00. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

