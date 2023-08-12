SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance
SMA Solar Technology stock remained flat at $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile
