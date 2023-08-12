SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 250.9% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMCAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 62,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,163. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.36. SMC has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. SMC had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 24.76%. Analysts forecast that SMC will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

