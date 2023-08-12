Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.73

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.43. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 7,293 shares changing hands.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

