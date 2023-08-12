Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $288.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Soho House & Co Inc. updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SHCO stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 837,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.09. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $63,558.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,412,963.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

