Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLGL

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.03% and a negative net margin of 1,484.24%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.