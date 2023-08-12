SOLVE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $165,559.14 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and approximately $165,559.14 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

