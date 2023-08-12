SOLVE (SOLVE) 1-Day Volume Hits $171,450.65

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.54 million and $171,450.65 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

