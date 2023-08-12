SOMESING Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.92 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One SOMESING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $47.92 million and approximately $428,784.44 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 123% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,534,804 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars.

