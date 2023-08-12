Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $56.66. 269,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

