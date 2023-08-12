Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. 24,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

