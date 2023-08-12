Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonos from $23.70 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

SONO traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,787,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,044. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. Sonos has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $304.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $136,807 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

