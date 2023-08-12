Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Short Interest Up 52.4% in July

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,121,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 1,392,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,304.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOLTF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sosei Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Shares of SOLTF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092. Sosei Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of GPR35 agonist, for inflammatory bowel disease/GI disorders, which is in preclinical stage; HTL0016878 for Schizophrenia and other neuropsychiatric disorders; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; and PF-07258669 for anorexia.

