Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Sovos Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $882,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,903 shares of company stock worth $9,883,216. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 154.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,845 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 35.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

