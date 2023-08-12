Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOVO. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sovos Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens downgraded Sovos Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Sovos Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sovos Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -160.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,342,867 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,215,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $6,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,342,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,216. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sovos Brands

(Get Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.