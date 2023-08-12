Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading 5.3% Higher

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Sow Good Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sow Good had a negative net margin of 2,069.90% and a negative return on equity of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc provides freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, soups, and granola in the United States. The company markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused website, as well as through the business-to-business sales channel. It offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Sow Good Inc in January 2021.

