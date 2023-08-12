SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.29. 70,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 42,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 539,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,620,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 15.72% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

