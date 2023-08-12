S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Insider Sells $77,518.00 in Stock

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saugata Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total transaction of $78,358.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.37, for a total transaction of $79,674.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total transaction of $78,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $387.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

