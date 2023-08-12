Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 4,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 32,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Spark Power Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.18. The company has a market cap of C$47.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Power Group had a net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of C$65.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spark Power Group Inc. will post 0.0331263 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical contracting, operations, and maintenance services, as well as energy sustainability solutions in Canada and the United States. The company's Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

