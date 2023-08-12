Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.16

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 136099 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDE. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.47.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$730.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$316.21 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.9929078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

