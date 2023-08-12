SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

