SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Position Cut by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth about $117,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. 29,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,155. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $104.29.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

