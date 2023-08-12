Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
SPMTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. 35,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,263. Spearmint Resources has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
