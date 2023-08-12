Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance

SPVNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 18,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

