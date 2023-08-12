Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in July

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the July 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
SPVNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 18,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Spectra7 Microsystems has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.11.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectra7 Microsystems
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.