Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sphere 3D Trading Up 3.0 %
ANY stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.30.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 2,349.75% and a negative return on equity of 177.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
