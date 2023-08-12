Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.95. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 99,946 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sphere 3D to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 177.15% and a negative net margin of 2,349.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.