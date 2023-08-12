Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.32–$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.00 million-$109.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.09 million. Spire Global also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

NYSE:SPIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.65. 1,992,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,536. The company has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 78.42% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 52,907 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $38,093.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,184,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,528 shares of company stock worth $143,523. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

