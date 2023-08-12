Square Token (SQUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,232.51

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $144,865.82 and approximately $40,232.51 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.06922091 USD and is down -22.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $39,296.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

