Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Shares of SQSP opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $305,846.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 10,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $305,846.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,470.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,997.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,895,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,506,175.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,312 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 745,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after buying an additional 398,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Squarespace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

