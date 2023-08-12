SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.40

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.40 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 57.74 ($0.74). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73), with a volume of 184,787 shares changing hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £108.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,374.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.55.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

