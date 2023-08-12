SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 1,050.0% in July

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.04. 1,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.30.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a positive return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

