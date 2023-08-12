S&T Bank PA Acquires 43,274 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,274 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned 0.85% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 787,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 208,358 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,378,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $22,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE AXL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $7.53. 1,299,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $881.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

