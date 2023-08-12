S&T Bank PA Buys 146,131 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,131 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.38% of CarGurus worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,682,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,115,000 after buying an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 54.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,369. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

