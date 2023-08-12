S&T Bank PA Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

IVV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $448.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.61. The company has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

