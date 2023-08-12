S&T Bank PA Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 125,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 46,550 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,358,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 516,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 2,709,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,497. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

