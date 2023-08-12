S&T Bank PA Has $13.61 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

S&T Bank PA decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. Flex comprises about 2.5% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Flex were worth $13,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Motco acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 3,078,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,005. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $6,549,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 45,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $1,204,334.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

